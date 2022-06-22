Kim Kardashian keeps losing weight since wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the MET Gala

The dramatic and criticized weight loss of kim kardashian did not stop after it was presented in the last edition of the MET Gala with the iconic dress of Marilyn Monroe.

This was revealed by the star of ‘The Kardashians’ this Tuesday during his visit to the ‘Today’ program, where, among other things, he was honest about the loss of almost 16 pounds in three weeks to be able to wear the garment of the interpreter of ‘Happy Birthday, Mr. President’.

“I saw it as a role and I really wanted to wear this dress,” the businesswoman told the show’s co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “It was really important to me.”

However, Kim has continued to lose weight since the event in May.

“Since then I have continued to eat very healthy. I have now lost 22 pounds. I’m not trying to lose more weight, but i have more energy than ever. I have eliminated sugar, a lot of junk food that I ate without realizing it, like a lot of fried foods. And I completely changed my lifestyle. It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health,” revealed the founder of the SKIMS brand.

Since donning Monroe’s dress, Kim has also drawn criticism from fans who claimed she had damaged the historic Jean Louis garment.

However, Ripley’s Believe it or Not!, owner of the garment, has denied the accusations, responding: “The dress was in the same condition in which it was loaned to you.Ripley’s Vice President of Publishing and Licensing, Amanda Joiner, said in a statement earlier this month, and who also has not parted with the garment since her trip from Orlando to New York, as well as throughout the day of the Gala. of the Met.

On ‘Today’, the businesswoman also denied damaging the dress in any way. “Ripley’s and I work very well together. There were assistants with gloves who put it on me. It was quite a process. I showed up on the red carpet in a robe and slippers and put on the dress at the bottom of the carpet. I climbed the stairs; I probably had it on for 3 or 4 minutes. And then I changed into a replica of the dress right at the bottom of the stairs“, he recalled.

In addition, Kim said that she is very happy that wearing the dress helped expose a whole new generation to Monroe, who died in 1962.

“I was so glad that I had that opportunity and that Ripley let me share this moment. I respect her, I understand how much this dress means to the history of the United States, and being the American theme I thought: ‘What is more American than Marlyn Monroe singing Happy Birthday to the President of the United States?

