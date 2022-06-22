Kim Kardashian: “I didn’t damage Marilyn’s dress”

The most famous socialite and influencer in the world defends herself against accusations of having caused “damage” to the dress of Marilyn Monroe wearing it to the Met Gala organized by Anna Wintour in New York. “I didn’t damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress – says Kardashian – I wore it for 3 or 4 minutes. Put it on with gloves.” After days of controversy Kim Kardashian breaks silence over allegations of damaging Marilyn Monroe’s dress on the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York last May. The dress had been worn by the Hollywood star to sing Happy birthday to the American president John Fitzgerald Kennedy in 1962.

However, the damage was immediately denied by the owners of the iconic dress. The museum Ripley Believe It or Not of Orlando, who had bought it in 2016 for about five million dollars, immediately denied any damage to the dress. Despite the controversy raised by the Marilyn Monroe Collection and by the expert and collector Scott Fortner, who works to authenticate and verify Marilyn’s memorabilia. The dress is back on display at the Orlando museum.







During an apparition a Today, talk show of the NBC network, Kardashian insisted that he did not cause any damage to the dress. She then explained to the public all the steps taken in wearing the dress: “I showed up in a bathrobe and slippers at the red carpet – she said – and I put on the dress at the beginning of the red carpet, I went up the stairs and maybe I kept it for three, four minutes, then I changed into an identical dress at the top of the stairs. ” She also added that she was “put on her by people wearing gloves”. Finally, Kardashian pointed out that she was keen to wear Marilyn’s dress because it was perfect for the theme of the gala, which was Gilded Glamor, but also to show the public the experience of the dress in a new light. “Respect Marilyn Monroe – he said – and I understand how much this dress means for American history and with Americanness as the theme of the Met Gala. I thought; ‘What’s more American than Marilyn Monroe that sings Happy birthday to the president of the United States? ‘”.