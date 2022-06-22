Kim Kardashian, I Didn’t Damage Marilyn Monroe’s Dress – Cinema

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JUN 22 – Kim Kardashian breaks the silence after accusations of having damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress on the red carpet of the Met Gala in New York last May. However, the damage was immediately denied by the owners of the iconic dress.



During an appearance on NBC’s talk show Today, Kardashian insisted that she had done no damage to the dress. She then explained all the steps she went through in wearing her dress. “I showed up in a bathrobe and slippers at the red carpet – she said – and I put on the dress at the beginning of the red carpet, I went up the stairs and maybe I kept it for three, four minutes, then I changed at the top of the stairs “. She also added that she was “put on her by people wearing gloves”. She finally pointed out that she was keen to wear Marilyn’s dress because it was perfect for the gala theme (Gilded Glamor), but also to show the audience the experience of her dress in a new light. “I respect (Monroe) – he said – and I understand how much this dress means to American history and with Americanity as the theme of the Met Gala. I thought; ‘What’s more American than Marilyn Monroe singing’ Happy Birthday ‘to the president of the United States?’ “. (HANDLE).

