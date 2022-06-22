Kim Kardashian: How she lost 7.2 kilos to wear Marilyn’s dress

kim kardashian He has become one of the most famous celebrities internationally for the reality shows that his family has starred in for more than a decade, also because he is one of the people with the most followers in the world on social networks, only on Instagram he exceeds The 319 million, in addition, her success as a businesswoman by creating brands such as SKIMS and SKKN, led her to become a billionaire in 2020 by accumulating one billion dollars as assets.

Adding to all of the above, the controversies in which she has been involved have also given her spotlights and international coverage, such as the most recent scandal that was generated by her presence at the MET Gala 2022, because to parade on the carpet she used the original dress that Marilyn Monroe used in 1962 to sing “Happy Brithday, Mr. President” to the then president of the United States, John F. Kennedy.

The foregoing not only generated criticism of Kim Kardashian on social networks at the time it became known what dress she was wearing, the International Council of Museums disapproved that the franchise “Ripley’s Belive It or Not!”, owner of the press after winning it in a auction in 2016 for 4.8 million dollars, agreed to lend said garment that has an important historical value.

In fact, the controversy escalated to great dimensions when photographs of the dress allegedly began to be disseminated after Kim wore it and in which the damage done to the fabric of the fabric, in the diamonds that it brings embroidery and even in the back closure.

However, the company that owns the dress clarified that Kim did not damage the dress and that the photos that were being released on social networks were not current. It was even specified that the businesswoman had to lose several kilos of weight to be able to wear this emblematic piece of international fashion collection.

Now, with the distance that time gives, Kim gave his first interview about it this Tuesday for the broadcast of the “Today” program, which they lead Savannah Guthrie Y Hoda Kotb and, in which he confessed that he lost 7.2 kilos to be able to wear the iconic dress.

(Kim Kardashian/APF)

“I saw it as a role and I really wanted to wear this dress. It was very important to me,” the 41-year-old Kardashian said. Despite the fact that she fulfilled her goal, she continued with the diet that was put on her and she has managed to lose more weight. “Since then, afterwards, I continued to eat very healthy. Now I have lost 9.5 kilos. I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, a lot of junk food that I was eating, I didn’t realize, like a lot of fried food. And I just completely changed my lifestyle. It’s actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health, ”she told the businesswoman.