Kim Kardashian consulted several specialists before introducing Pete Davidson to her children

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian credit: Bang Showbiz

Despite her fights and fights in front of the cameras, Kim Kardashian has her older sister Kourtney as one of her best advisers when it comes to the well-being of her children. So much so, that Kanye West’s ex-wife did not hesitate to consult several therapists specialized in child psychology, as her sister had recommended, before making the corresponding introductions between her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and the four offspring her.

Although the couple began their media relationship in October 2021, six months had to pass, in addition to all these procedures, so that North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, the result of the seven years of marriage between Kim and Kanye, could meet the man who has stolen the heart of the celebrity. The famous businesswoman thus followed the example of Kourtney, who also opted for caution so that her three children would end up enthusiastically accepting her love affair with Travis Barker, with whom she passed through the altar a few weeks ago. .

On her way through the morning show ‘Today’, on the NBC network, Kim Kardashian has recognized that each family is a world when it comes to adapting to changes. In any case, she did what she felt was the “right” thing to do and now she can only congratulate herself that her love life and her family life are in perfect harmony.

“Luckily, I have a sister who has been through the same thing. I talked to her and then I consulted with several therapists and friends who knew a lot about it. I wanted to wait six months, that was my line. I understand that this works differently for each one, but I think I did the right thing, or at least that’s how I felt. I tried to be respectful and cautious at all times, “he has been honest on television.