Kim Kardashian consulted several specialists before introducing Pete Davidson to her children

Despite their fights and fights in front of the cameras, kim kardashian has in her older sister, Kourtney, one of her best advisers when it comes to the welfare of her children.

So much so, that Kanye West’s ex-wife did not hesitate to consult several therapists specialized in child psychologyas her sister had recommended, before making the corresponding introductions between her boyfriend, Peter Davidson, and its four offspring.

Although the couple began their media relationship in October 2021, six months had to passin addition to all those paperwork, so that North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, fruit of the seven years of marriage between Kim and Kanye, could meet the man who has stolen the celebrity’s heart.

The famous businesswoman thus followed the example of Kourtney, who also opted for caution so that her three children would end up enthusiastically accepting her love story with Travis Barker, with whom he walked down the aisle a few weeks ago.

On his way through the morning program ‘Today’, of the NBC network, Kim Kardashian has recognized that each family is a world when it comes to adapting to changes. In any case, she did what she felt was the “right” thing to do and now she can only congratulate herself that she did. your love life and family life are in perfect harmony.

“Luckily, I have a sister who has been through the same thing. I talked to her and later I consulted with several therapists and friends who knew a lot about the subject. I wanted to wait six months, that was my line. I understand that this works differently for everyone, but I think I did the right thing, or at least I felt that way. I tried to be respectful and cautious at all times“, has been sincere in the television space.

