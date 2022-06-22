Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Current Relationship May Be Better Than We Thought

Things seemed to have gotten worse when Kardashian started dating Peter Davidson, prompting Ye to share his thoughts on the matter on his Instagram.

In 2021, Ye basically begged Kardashian to give their marriage another chance, but it was too little too late.

A source close to the situation told Us Weekly, “Kim has completely walked away from the marriage.” Still, that didn’t stop Ye from publicly expressing his feelings about his daughter North West’s use of TikTok and he doesn’t want Davidson to be a part of his children’s lives.

“NO YOU WILL NEVER KNOW MY CHILDREN,” Ye wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post addressed to Davidson in February (via Uproxx).

Well, it seems like something positive must have happened between then and now, as Kardashian and Ye managed to put aside any complaints they had for the sake of their children. Now it appears that they are on the same page when it comes to raising their four children together.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are finally parents together

Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West they keep the past in the past, as they decided to move on for the sake of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. According to TMZ, Kardashian and Ye are communicating again, in a positive way no less, and working toward a successful plan to co-parent their children. At least, that’s what it seems to his fans.

The two made an effort to attend North’s basketball game and even drove together in the same car afterward.

If that wasn’t enough, Kardashian also shared an Instagram photo of her and North wearing matching “Kanye” hoodies in what some people are calling a clear act of support.

The reality star also went out of his way to praise his ex for being a great father to his kids on Father’s Day. In an Instagram Story, Kardashian wrote (via Page Six), “Thank you for being the best father to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye.”

With four kids stuck in the middle, it’s wonderful to see that these two no longer behave like they don’t have kids at all.