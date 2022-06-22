Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reconciled?

After living good, bad and worst times together, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to have signed a peace agreement.

In February 2021 the entertainment world trembled, because kim kardashian Y Kanye “Ye” West They announced their separation after seven years together. During that year Ye shared her feelings and pleas for the socialite through Instagramhowever she had already turned the page.

It may interest you: Workplace harassment investigation against Meghan Markle will be secret

And there is that Kim began a relationship with Peter Davidsonwho became the bone of contention between the two, as Ye did not hesitate to share his opinion about his ex-wife’s new partner.

As if that were not enough, the rapper also disagreed with the behavior of the now lawyer, Well, he was against his daughter North West using Tik Tok at her age.

But everything seems to indicate that they managed to reach an agreement and try to move forward peacefully for the good of their four children: Noth, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Photo: Kim Kardashian.

This has been pointed out by their fans, who saw them together at a North basketball game and even left the venue together.

As if that were not enough, Kardashian shared a photo with her eldest daughter where they both wore a matching “Kanye” sweatshirt, which was taken by fans as an act of support.

Photo: Kim Kardashian. Photo: Kris Jenner.

In addition, he dedicated a tender message for Father’s Day last Sunday, June 19, where he praised him for being the best father for his children. It should be noted that she was not the only one to congratulate him, because even Chris Jenner he included it on his card addressed to all his sons-in-law.

Thank you for being the best father to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day, Ye.” – Kim Kardashian.

With four little ones involved, it is incredible to see how they put aside their differences for the good of their children.

GCR