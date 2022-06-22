Katherine Langford would be in negotiations with Marvel Studios

Avengers Endgame had many unforgettable moments within the history of Marvel Studios, as well as for fans of the MCU. However, it also had several moments that were cut from the drafts, such as in the final cut and that was the case with Katherine Langford.

As with the casting of Cassie Lang, at the time with Emma Fuhrmann in the role, the Russo Brothers cast the young actress for a version of Morgan Stark. Although the actress was on the set until the last moments, including the final day of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. But that would not be the end of Katherine in the MCU

Marvel Studios would be negotiating with Katherine Langford to ‘return’ to the MCU

According to a new rumor from Screen Geek, Langford is currently in talks with Marvel for an upcoming MCU project. As we reported, she was cast as an adult version of Tony’s little daughter, which didn’t appear in the movie, but she did record an Infinity War-style scene with Thanos and Gamora inside the soul gem and we can see how a deleted scene.

Katherine Langford could return as the future version of Morgan in a future Marvel project, such as Young Avengers. She could also be for a new role, since despite the fact that she was part of Endgame, she did not officially appear in the MCU.

The young actress has had a pretty good start to her career, with Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why where she gained popularity, to later be in Love, Simon, Knives Out or Cursed. Adding her to the MCU would be quite important for her career and with better experience, it would be a ‘win-win’ for both parties.

And good reader, Do you think that Katherine Langford returns to Marvel Studios in a new role?

Source: Screen Geek