‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ has a problem with its dinosaurs and the solution that has been sought is not enough – Movie News

The new film in the Jurassic franchise that has just hit theaters brings together the mythical characters with the new ones and sweeps the box office, but it is facing some harsh criticism.

Jurassic World: Dominion It is the final installment of the movie saga. Jurassic Worldbut, As much as it has managed to throw a lot of nostalgia and reunite some of the most mythical characters of the original franchise on screen, it has not obtained the expected reception. At least by critics. With expectations through the roof, the film directed by Colin Trevorrow -who repeats behind the scenes after having led the baton of the first film of 2015- premiered on June 9 to burst it at the international box office in its first week and, So far, not even the Pixar movie Lightyear has managed to snatch that first place.

The public, lover of the franchise since Steven Spielberg premiered the mythical Jurassic Park in 1993, has returned en masse to the cinema to enjoy this new episode, as happened with each and every one of its predecessors. However, even though Among the viewers we find opinions of all kinds, the latest Jurassic film has not managed to convince the specialized critics at all, which in general has given it quite negative ‘reviews’.

The main complaint is that Jurassic World Dominion does not contribute anything remarkable to the franchise and that its visual grandeur and large doses of CGI are no longer enough to captivate viewers in 2022 with five installments of the Jurassic saga behind them. As much as, as an undeniable differentiating element, the film has reunited on screen the protagonists of jurassic-park already those of Jurassic World.

The big problem of ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ are the dinosaurs

In Jurassic World: Dominionset four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs coexist with humans and the balance is fragile as fearsome creatures continue to hunt while people remain on top of the planet’s top predators.





As they correctly reflect from the specialized website ScreenRant, one of the main problems of Jurassic World Dominion are his action scenes with dinosaurs, one of the key pieces of the film and for which it is committed from the first moment. While the other films in the saga spent more time reaching the peak of the conflict with the dinos, now that they walk freely on Earth the “conflicts” occur quickly and constantly, so the nonsense and “holes of script” as a result of a recurring error: the need to adapt the speed at which the dinosaurs move to suit the narrative. This is, so that the protagonists are not eaten.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: The director responds to criticism about the T-Rex

One of the most criticized chase scenes in the film occurs in Malta, where the Atrociraptors try to hunt down Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt). While two of them manage to keep up with Owen on his motorcycle, the one chasing Claire, who is running, misses her target. It is not the only example on the tape, in which the dinosaurs are constantly presented as a monstrous and unstoppable threat until the moment they could harm one of the main characters.

It is no use trying either. Jurassic World Dominion for explaining it. In the particular case of the chase in Malta, Claire takes sharp turns on purpose, as the Atrociraptor is clumsy managing them, but when she runs in a straight line, exactly the same thing happens.

