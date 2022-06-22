Juancho Hernangómez, the Spanish basketball player who never dreamed of being an actor

We admit it, we admit it: it has little time for us to enter “Claw”, the film starring Adam Sandler and that occupies -still- the first places in the most watched on Netflix. Although Sandler’s story and performance have a lot to do with it, one of the things that stands out the most is the work done by Juancho Hernangómez, who plays Bo Cruz, a basketball player who has to deal with his bad temper, with

being a single father and with the responsibility of supporting a family in which there is also another woman who drives him: his mother.

Juancho is currently a player for the Utah Jazz, in the NBA, and had it not been for his sister and for the break suffered by the league after the covid-19 pandemic was declared in the world, he would not have made this inspiring film, produced also by LeBron James, who helped make one of Sandler’s dreams come true: to direct a film that combined his two passions, acting and basketball.

Who is Juancho Hernangomez?

Born in September 1995, Juancho Hernangómez is a Spanish basketball player, the son of Margarita ‘Wonny’ Geuer, one of the best basketball players Spain has ever had, champion of the Eurobasket in the 1993 edition, just two years before the birth of who is now He is not only acclaimed for what he does on the court, but also for what he does on film. The Spaniard gave glory to his country in 2019, when he represented Spain with the team that appeared at the Basketball World Cup held in China and won that competition.

Juancho also shares a profession with his brother, Willy Hernangómez, who was also part of that team that gave Spain victory in China and the team that attended the Olympic Games in Tokyo. His abilities have led him not only to be selected in Spain, but also to wear the Minnesota Timberwolves jersey; of the Grizzlies, of Memphis; of the Celtics, of Boston; of the San Antonio Spurs, and yes, also the Utah Jazz, where he currently plays.

If it had not been for his sister, Juancho would not have attended the casting to star in the movie “Garra” with Adam Sandler, because his dream was never to become an actor. “After many months in which I had said no, that I did not want to do a casting, that at no time had my dream been to be an actor and that I was focused on my work, that I had just been transferred and this year I played a contract, the NBA stopped. The covid arose and nobody knew what was going to happen to the world and, confined to my brother’s house and after spending a very boring month, my sister encouraged me to do the casting, ”the basketball player revealed to Sensacine.

Juancho’s future in the NBA

It will be June 30 when Utah decides whether to continue with Juancho Hernangómez in the team or go on the transfer market, yes, he will be present with Spain in the Eurobasket that will begin in September. Although after participating in the film and having previously said that he did not want to act because that was not his goal, the covid left him with that lesson: not to take anything for granted and accept the opportunities that life presents him. In case there is a second installment of “Garra”, the basketball player is ready to tell Adam Sandler that he wants to participate.

