Jorge Mendes offered Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus

FIORENTINA-JUVENTUS 2-0, THE BIANCONERE REPORT CARDS: CHIELLINI ULTIMO BALUARDO, RABIOT ‘IN YELLOW’, THE KEAN-DYBALA COUPLE DOES NOT ENGRAVE

Fiorentina-Juventus 2-0, the bianconere report cards: Chiellini last bastion, Rabiot 'in yellow', the couple Kean-Dybala does not affectPerin 5.5: normal administration for the Juventus goalkeeper (from 46 ‘Pinsoglio 7: seasonal debut seasoned by a double miracle on Piatek). De Ligt 5.5: first test as a full-back for the Dutch block, an unprecedented role for him, who does not spare himself across the board and …

HERE TUTTOSPORT – XAVIER JACOBELLI: “JUVE, A QUALITY GAME IS URGING. FOR NOW, ALLEGRI AS PIRLO IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP”

Here Tuttosport - Xavier Jacobelli: "Juve, a quality game is needed. For now, Allegri like Pirlo in the championship "Every Monday the Tuttojuve.com editorial team analyzes the hot topics of our football with one of the most authoritative names in Italian sports journalism, Xavier Jacobelli, columnist for Tuttosport. Here is his speech: “As precious as …

SKY – SPRING, FOR THE POST BONATTI ALSO THE NAME OF MONTERO

Sky - Spring, for the Bonatti post the name of Montero also appears Juventus Primavera is looking for a new coach. After the separation with coach Andrea Bonatti, the Juventus management is looking around in search of a replacement. According to reports from Sky Sport, Juventus have also probed …

LIVE TJ – TRAINING ENDED. TOMORROW SPACE TO 3-5-2. CHIELLINI AND DYBALA OWNERS

LIVE TJ - Workout finished. Tomorrow space for 3-5-2. Chiellini and Dybala owners18:58 – ALLEGRI WILL RELY ON 3-5-2 – Juventus, in the match against Fiorentina, will rely on 3-5-2: Perin will be in the door. In defense there will be De Ligt, Bonucci and Chiellini. In midfield on the right will be Bernardeschi, in the middle …

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker