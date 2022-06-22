Jonathan Rodríguez revealed how he considers his arrival at Club América

The arrival of Jonathan Rodríguez to the Águilas del América is a fact. The player has already said goodbye to Al-Nassr, his home for the last six months, and has already been introduced by Azulcrema’s social networks. Therefore, he will soon undergo some medical check-ups and, if there are no problems, he will join the practices under the orders of Fernando Ortiz.

In that sense, although both teams involved published different videos in which El Cabecita referred to the transaction that deposited him in El Nido, once again the protagonist decided to contact the fans of the two biases involved, through their verified account on the social network Twitter.

“After a stage of 6 months, together with my family we decided to embark on a new path, with new sporting challenges, and with the hope of continuing to grow day by day”expressed Jonathan Rodríguez, who, in this way, made it clear how he considers his landing in the Águilas del América to play the 2022 Opening Tournament of the MX League.

In addition, the 28-year-old Uruguayan attacker who was in Mexico also for Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul, highlighted the importance of his family in this new adventure whose main objective will be to achieve the long-awaited number 14: “A special thanks to them, for always accompanying me, and being witnesses of a new stage”.

Jonathan Rodríguez reassured the fans of América

Club América has already announced the arrival of Jonathan Rodríguez. He did it with a publication in which the Uruguayan striker addressed the fans of the Eagles through a film. “Don’t worry, blue creams, I’m already an Eagle”. Cabecita is expected to arrive in Mexico soon and perform at the Coapa facilities.

