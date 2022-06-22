Johnny Depp’s 1990 Scissorhands Used at Auction

There is no doubt that Johnny Depp’s trial of Amber Heard ended up benefiting the actor both in the jury’s verdict and in popularity with the public. This was demonstrated by the large number of followers his brand new TikTok account amassed and also by the way his fans supported him outside of the Fairfax courthouse.

Now another element is added that endorses that statement: an auction house auctioned off the device with the finger-shaped scissors that Johnny Depp used in the movie Scissorhands at a higher value than they had proposed.

According to what the media pointed out TMZ, the element that was used in the filming of the remembered film directed by Tim Burton in 1990 was sold to $81,250, double the price auctioneers believed would go to auction.

In early May Propstore, an auction company famous for selling millions of dollars in movie collectibles, announced an operation that would begin on June 21. Among the items were “sharp fingers” of Depp’s character.

At the time of the announcement, when Johnny and Amber Heard were on trial, they believed that the product it was to sell for between $30,000 and $50,000. But, finally, TMZ recorded that this Tuesday they finalized the auction for almost double its original value.

Item has handcrafted metal blades created as master molds. The “hands” that were made based on the original are the ones that were used for several of the shots of the remembered film.

It’s not the only item Depp wore on the big screen that’s on the auction market. Another site, Kruse GWS Auctions, is also offering the motorcycle the actor rode in the 1990 movie Cry Baby, with a starting bid of $250,000.

In Propstore, at the same time, other elements that were seen in Depp films are also shown: a golden ticket from Charlie and the Chocolate Factorya sword from Jack Sparrow’s character in Pirates of the Caribbean and even a replica of a Sleepy Hallow poster from The Legend of the Headless Horseman.