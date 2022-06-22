Johnny Depp would be ‘Jack Sparrow’ again. Would Disney apologize to him? – Cinema and TV – Culture

He had been left in suspenseThe sixth installment of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film sagagiven the uncertainty of whether it would be starring Johnny Depp again, in the role of ‘Jack Sparrow’after his legal problems with actress Amber Heard.

However, fans of the famous saga have social networks in an uproar with the doubt that perhaps Disney would have apologized to the actorafter winning the trial against his ex-wife on June 1st.

Recently, it was seen in a night show in one of the Disney parks, a video in which Depp was seen characterizing ‘Sparrow’which triggered rumors of his return to the saga, as revealed by the Univisión portal.

“Initially, fragments of other films were shown, but the public was moved when the Aztec coin that is part of the film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean the Curse of the Black Pearl’ was presented, and the same protagonist of the saga. Around one minute the most popular song of the tapes was played and characteristic elements of the tapes continued to be shown, such as sea monsters and scenes of battles with swords. At the end some applauded and shouted with emotion, “notes the American portal for the Hispanic community .

For many, this video, projected at the Disney Paris castle, is a roundabout way for Disney to apologize to Depp.

“It is important to remember that during the Depp vs. Heard trial, Johhny clarified that Disney ended his employment relationship after his legal problem and, of course, this had dismayed him,” Univisión notes.

It is worth remembering that last June 1, the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ended. The court’s determination was that, although there was evidence of abuse on both sides, there had also been defamation on the part of the actress against Depp.

This decision awarded him 15 million dollars, around 57 billion Colombian pesos, to the protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, who has since celebrated his triumph in the court of Fairfax, Virginia. In addition, he is already starting new film projects.

Depp surprised his millions of fans around the world by creating an account on the short video social network: TikTok.. In the first video posted, the Hollywood actor thanks his fans for their loyalty during the trial.

The surprise was that in less than 24 hours, the account already reached 8 million followers and five million ‘likes’ on the only publication he has made.