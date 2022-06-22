Johnny Depp: Pirates of the Caribbean: How many Captain Jack Sparrow movies are there and in what order should they be watched?

ORone of the most famous movies Johnny Depp is Pirates of the Caribbean. The saga that was born as an attraction at Disneyland is one of the most successful within the world of Disney and it’s been 17 years since it appeared on the big screen.

How many movies make up the Pirates of the Caribbean saga?

In total there are five films from the history of the famous captain Jack Sparrow, in which the story of one of the most boastful and drunken pirates in cinema has been revealed, although with a lot of action and Johnny Depp appears in all of them as protagonist.

This is the correct order to see the complete saga of Jack Saprrow and the Pirates of the Caribbean

Unlike other sagas, the Pirates of the Caribbean movies have to be seen in order in which they were released in order to understand the origin of each of the characters.

Pirates of the Caribbean 1: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Pirates of the Caribbean 2: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

Pirates of the Caribbean 3: At World’s End (2007)

Pirates of the Caribbean 4: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Salazar’s Revenge (2017)

What are the Pirates of the Caribbean movies about?

The films deal with the different problems he has to draw Jack Sparrow to have the Black Pearl, find the lost treasure and even avoid one of the most important curses of the sea. The Curse of the Black Pearl It earned five Oscar nominations.

Where to watch via streaming the complete saga of Pirates of the Caribbean with Johnny Depp?

The complete saga can be seen at streaming on Disney Plus.