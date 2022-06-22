Johnny Depp announces tour with his rock band, ‘Hollywood Vampires’

Actor Johnny Depp will tour Europe with hollywood vampiresthe rock band he founded in the summer of 2023.

After facing a trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard for almost a month and a half, the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” shared on his Instagram account, through the stories, the poster announcing the 6 dates that opened in cities of Germany and Luxembourg.

Johnny Depp is the guitarist of the superband that also includes the singer Alice Cooper and the guitarists of Aerosmith joe perry and the Alice Cooper band, Tommy Henriksen.

In the official Twitter account of the group they also spread the flyer of the next dates, and added: “stay tuned for more to come.”

The band had already planned a 16-date European tour to take place in 2021; however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed.

The first concert of this new tour will take place on June 20, 2023 in Oberhausen, Germany, and the last one will be on the 30th of the same month in Mainz.