Jennifer López congratulated Ben Affleck on Father’s Day with a video – People – Culture

Father’s Day has not gone unnoticed by Hollywood celebrities. On this occasion, Jennifer Lopez has decided to congratulate her partner, actor Ben Affleck, on her Instagram profile.

In the images, you can see both celebrities sharing family moments, but especially the interpreter of ‘Dare Devil’ (2003) bringing out his paternal side, not only with the three children he has with Jennifer Garnerbut also with the twins that López has with salsa singer Marc Anthony.

I have had a front row seat to seeing how you are as a parent for over a year and I have never seen one more consistent, loving and selfless.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, caring, consistent and selfless dad of all,” the ‘Let’s Get Loud’ singer told her more than 215 million followers on Instagram.

The dedication already has almost three million ‘likes’ and about 25 thousand comments from Internet users congratulating the actor and the love relationship that re-emerged with the singer, after 20 years of their first bond.

The interpreter also did the same with her father, David López, and thanked him for accompanying her in the most difficult moments of her career. She recalled an emotional phrase that her father left her as a life lesson: “There is one person in the world who wants nothing from you, he just wants to love you and be there for you.. You have that. It’s me,” the actress recalled.

Did Jlo and Affleck get married?

It took 20 years for one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood to capture the attention of all the cameras again. In mid-2021, Ben Affleck and Jlo resumed their love relationshipafter the celebrities’ previous marriages failed to flourish.

Thank you for everything you do for all of us. we appreciate you and we love you

The 52-year-old actress has said that despite the time she has achieved the love she always wanted, leaving the occasional controversy on the air for her previous love affairs. This is how he mentioned it on the portal “On the Jlo”, where he provides exclusive content of his personal life to his fans.

“My other dedication this year is to my fiancé. I have had a front row seat to what a parent is like for over a year and I have never seen a more consistent, loving and selfless parent. And not only for his own children, but also without obligation for mine. You show up and always put them first,” López mentioned.

“You are loving and committed in every moment that they are with you and honestly, it is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen.. Thank you for everything you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure,” she added.

The couple separated almost 20 years ago.

Some statements that implied that celebrities were going to get married very soon; However, Some local media have stated that it is very likely that the couple has already secretly married, as they state that the celebration has already taken place in a luxurious hotel in Georgia.USA.

It is said that the staff of the hotel and the few attendees at the event had to sign a confidentiality agreement to keep the alleged wedding celebration silent.

Similarly, that information could not be corroborated and the famous are expected to give an exact date to consummate their union at the altar In the next weeks.

