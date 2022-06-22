Jennifer Lopez and her “daughter” Emme or why it is important that celebrities support their LGTB + children

Calvin Klein signs the most powerful campaign for diversity

Fabulous women show their trans pride

It wasn’t the first time Emma Anthony, One of the two twins that Jennifer Lopez had with her husband between 2004 and 2011, fellow singer Marc Anthony, shared the stage with her mother. She did it during the epic performance of the Bronx and Shakira in the 2020 Super Bowl, after having premiered the previous year interpreting Limitless. However, the moments that she shared with Jennifer Lopez on stage on June 16 during a charity gala in Los Angeles have surpassed the previous performances in repercussion and interest for reasons that are quite different from purely interpretive ones.

The singer introduced her daughter using neuter pronouns (“they”, in the original in English) avoiding referring to his daughter in the feminine for the first time publicly. “The last time we performed together was in a stadium like this,” Jennifer Lopez began before the thousands of fans who recorded the moment with their mobiles. “I’ve asked her many times to sing with me, but she didn’t want to. So this is a very special occasion. She’s very busy,” the singer proclaimed, calling singing with Emme her “favorite duet of all time.” The 14-year-old appeared on stage wearing a fuchsia oversized shirt and pants set and wearing the colors of the LGBTIQ+ flag on her microphone.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It is not the first time that a face of Jennifer Lopez’s global impact has publicly shown support for her children’s sexual identity. A few years ago, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have spoken in several interviews about their first biological daughter, Shiloh, preferring to wear the same menswear as her brothers and be called John or Peter. According to what they said then, when she was only three years old, the little girl began to correct them when they referred to her by her first name, preferring to wear short hair and outfits traditionally considered masculine. “Some children wear capes and want to be Superman. She wants to be like her brothers. It’s like that. It was a surprise and it’s really interesting, but she’s much more than that, she’s funny, sweet and pretty,” said the actress normalizing the situation and showing your support.

In 2019, as published by various media, Shiloh began hormonal treatment to stop the physical changes typical of puberty and initiate an alleged gender transition that Angelina herself would have paid for. However, in recent months, The 15-year-old girl has been seen on different occasions betting on dresses and makeup, thus reviving the debate about her sexual identity. Neither her parents nor Shiloh herself have stated what gender identity she identifies with or if she still prefers to be referred to using the male pronoun as she requested a few years ago. A desire that she may or may not have mutated, since it has nothing to do with the aesthetic understood as feminine that she has worn in recent times.

Angelina Jolie with four of her children in 2019. Shiloh was wearing men’s clothing at the time and asked to be called John. Kevin WinterGetty Images

Be that as it may, his case has served to give visibility to other realities other than the cisgender (those people who identify with the gender with which they were born), as has also happened with other illustrious sons of different celebrities. It is the case of Jackson, eldest daughter of Charlize Theron that he was born as a male; Chaz Bono, Cher’s transsexual son; Jaden Smith (son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett), who advocates gender fluidity, or Elliot Sumner, Sting’s son, who was born Coco, but currently does not identify with any gender.

All of them have had the support of their parents, who in interviews and public appearances have not hesitated to make visible, normalize and support their children. “I have two beautiful daughters who I want to protect and see prosper. They should be the ones who find themselves growing up, it’s not something for me to decide,” Charlize Theron declared shortly after announcing that her eldest daughter, Jackson, who was then seven years old, was transgender. The little girl was presented as a boy when she was adopted in 2012 and had provoked comments and criticism after appearing with her mother wearing skirts or dresses on different occasions. “I thought I was a boy too. Until, at the age of three, he looked at me and said: ‘I’m not a boy!'” explained the Oscar winner for Monster. Now it is Jennifer Lopez who, at the gates of the LGBTIQ+ Pride celebrations, steps forward to support not only her sonbut to the entire group.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io