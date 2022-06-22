Jennifer Lopez and Emme caught visiting Ben Affleck on film

Jennifer Lopez and Emme are increasingly united, this weekend, they caused a sensation by getting up together to sing at the concert at the Dodgers Gala. Where JLo in the middle of Pride Month referred to her daughter with non-binary pronouns.

“I ask her to sing with me all the time, but she is very busy, with many events and she is very careful,” said the 52-year-old beauty, thus demonstrating that she supports her daughter.

After mother and daughter performed the songs “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri and “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen. The famous decided to visit Ben Affleck who is filming his next project in Los Angeles, California.

In the photograph taken by the paparrazzi, you can see Emme and JLo holding hands, using relaxed looks. The actress wears a white dress that she complemented with a beige sweater while the twin wears jeans, a black sweatshirt and Nike tennis shoes, which fit very well with the theme of the film.

Since currently, Ben Affleck serves as director, screenwriter, producer and co-star of his new film that will tell the story behind one of the most important footwear and sportswear brands, Nike.

