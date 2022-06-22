Jennifer Aniston finally showed what she stole from Friends

Undoubtedly the role of Rachel Green in Friends he gave Jennifer Aniston the possibility of achieving recognition and international fame of an incomparable level. The actress had already been working on some television projects but not so successful, until the possibility of joining her sitcom changed her life.

Although at first, the Hollywood star did the casting for the role of Monica Geller, Courtney Cox She was better at interpreting it, so they changed her role and the decision could not have been more successful. Thanks to the resounding success of the production, the artist came to collect, in the last two seasons, a million dollars per episode.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker