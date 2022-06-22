Jennifer Aniston finally showed what she stole from Friends

Undoubtedly the role of Rachel Green in Friends he gave Jennifer Aniston the possibility of achieving recognition and international fame of an incomparable level. The actress had already been working on some television projects but not so successful, until the possibility of joining her sitcom changed her life.

Although at first, the Hollywood star did the casting for the role of Monica Geller, Courtney Cox She was better at interpreting it, so they changed her role and the decision could not have been more successful. Thanks to the resounding success of the production, the artist came to collect, in the last two seasons, a million dollars per episode.

Jennifer Aniston in Friends.

In 2019, after celebrating 25 years since the premiere of the first chapter, it was confirmed that there would be a special that would reunite its original cast. It was so last year friends was once again on everyone’s lips, as well as Jennifer Aniston who made a controversial statement.

It is not the first time that the actress recalls her years in the successful series that had 10 seasons and was considered the best in history. But in dialogue with People magazine, she had confessed that she stole an object during her filming years.

It is a dress from Monica’s wardrobe, but until now it was unknown which one she was talking about. Recently, Aniston appeared on a postcard finally wearing the garment that made it clear that fashion returns or that the style of Friends does not go out of style.

“I went into her clothing line and pulled out a dress that Monica was wearing. I still have it and wear it to this day and it fits me well. It is floral with black lace, with tiny flowers and a V-neckline, it also has short sleeves with ruffles, ”he had said about it. Jennifer.

Monica’s dress.

The actress’s hairdresser published an image to show off the artist’s new haircut and in it she can be seen wearing the dress that Monica wore in a scene that was shot at Central Perk.

Jennifer Aniston is not the only one who was left with some memory of those wonderful years of Friends. The entire main cast agreed at the end of filming to take something home and look back on their years of success forever. The only one who admitted not taking anything was Cox, who also assured that she regretted it.