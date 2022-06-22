Jennifer Aniston and the cast of ‘Friends’ continue to earn money for the series

friends It is a renowned American series that had its first broadcast on September 22, 1994.

After so many years of its premiere, it is still one of the series that viewers most recognize in the United States and around the world.

One of the things that most attracts the attention of friends is that it hasn’t lost its sense of humor since its release.

Many assure that despite the time, the chapters continue to give the same feeling of joy, laughter, and emotion.

the cast of friends, which is part of Jennifer Aniston he is still receiving profit from this series.

Do you want to know how much?

Here we tell you.

friends It shows the life of 3 men and 3 women who live in the same apartment building, for many it represents the daily life of New York.

These 6 characters are involved in all kinds of issues with their neighbors, face life and love, and even have common situations.

In a whole world phenomenon became this Serie that over time does not lose validity and continues to be at the top of many viewers.

After 10 years of being on the air, friends finished but the actors of the cast they keep getting money to be broadcast.

How much money do Jennifer Aniston and the cast of ‘Friends’ make?

depending on the medium USA today, the american series friends is one of the most important programs for the Warner Bros.

This production generates annual income of about billion dollars and of which each character of the cast receives 2%.

That is, both Jennifer Aniston like the rest of his peers, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow, they receive 20 million dollars a year.

It should be noted that this money enter the accounts of each actor of the cast without lifting a finger because they are broadcast rights.

The money Jennifer Aniston and the cast of ‘Friends’ earned while recording

No doubt the current earnings of the actors in the series friends they do not compare with what they received years ago.

In this production only one of the actors he would charge up to $22,500 for appearing in a chapter.

This means that the earnings they received while recording were half a million Dollars approx per season.

With the passing of time, the contracts of Jennifer Aniston and the cast of ‘Friends’ they changed and became the highest paid actors in the industry.

When they were shooting the ninth season, the actors had income of up to 1 million dollars each.

It is noteworthy that 10 seasons of this successful series were recorded and chapters are still being broadcast throughout the world.

