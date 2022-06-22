Jaylon Ferguson of Baltimore Ravens dies at 26

Ravens player Jaylon Ferguson, 26, was killed, Safarrah Lawson, the player’s agent, announced.

The Baltimore Ravensof the NFLannounced that their player Jaylon Ferguson He passed away at the age of 26.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind and respectful young man with a big smile and a contagious personality “, is part of the message that the team shared through their social networks.

The player’s cause of death was not reported.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn the loss of a life too soon.”

The player’s agent Safarrah Lawsonwas the first to broadcast the news through his Twitter account.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of linebacker Jaylon Ferguson of the Baltimore Ravens. The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this difficult time,” Lawson wrote.

The agent highlighted the linebacker’s qualities off the pitch: “He was a wonderful young man full of love and life. He will be remembered not only as a great football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend. The family asks for your continued prayers.

Jaylon Ferguson born in Zachary, Louisiana. He was selected in the third round of the 2019 Draft by the ravens after shining in college football with Louisiana Tech.

In three years with Baltimore Ravens, Ferguson he played 38 games in which he recorded 67 tackles and 4.5 quarterback sacks.

During this year’s team preseason, the linebacker received praise from his squad’s defensive coordinator, mike macdonald, to clinch the starting job this campaign.

“Right now he’s doing a great job. He’s competing. The techniques we’re teaching are slightly different than what he knows, but once he gets the hang of it, he’s off to a flying start,” Macdonald said last May.