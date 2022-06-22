Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman will reunite in an animated film for Apple

After sharing the leading role and nomination in the last edition of the Oscars with ‘Being the Ricardos’the Spanish Javier Bardem and the American Nicole Kidman will meet again in one musical animated film directed by the person in charge of ‘Shrek’, Vicki Jenson.

Bardem and Kidman will lend their voices ‘spellbound’a film produced by Apple and Skydance that will also feature Latina Rachel Zeglerknown for playing the character of Maria in the latest version of ‘West Side Story’, “remake” of steven spielberg.

According to a statement from Apple, ‘spellbound’ It is a musical of the fantastic genre about a young princess (Zegler) trying to break a spell that has divided her kingdom, with Kidman and Bardem playing queen and king, respectively.

This is the third musical role that Bardem lands in Hollywood.

In ‘Being the Ricardos’ gave life to the comedian and singer Desi Arnaz, a Cuban who emigrated to New York to find a niche in the entertainment world.

Before, he gave life to King Triton in the new adaptation of ‘The Little Mermaid’, that Disney will premiere in 2023. And it will also be part of the cast of ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’a musical tape based on a children’s story.