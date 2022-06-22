Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman together again in ‘Spellbound’, the Apple animated film

Related news

After starring together Being The Ricardos, Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman they will be a couple again in fiction in spellboundthe new musical animation film from Apple and Skydance. The actors, nominated for an Oscar in the last edition of the awards, join the cast of which Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as the protagonist.

Zegler performs in spellbound Princess Ellian, who must save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell turns them into monsters and threatens to engulf Lumbria in perpetual darkness. Kidman plays Ellsmere, the kind-hearted queen of Lumbria, and Bardem to Solon, a braggart king with a big heart.

Also in the cast John Lithgow Y Jennifer Lewis (I Love That for You), who will voice Minister Bolinar and Minister Nazara, Princess Ellian’s royal advisers. Nathan Lane (Only murders in the building) and Andre De Shields (tick, tick… BOOM!) will embody the Oracles of the Sun and the Moon, while Jordan Fisher (Dear Evan Hansen) will play the young nomad Callan, who will also accompany the princess on her journey.

The film will be directed by Vicki Jenson (Shrek) and written by Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martinwho have already collaborated in Mulanbeside Linda Woolvertonscreenwriter of the three films of maleficent and the live action version of Beauty and the Beast. The original music will be in charge of the Oscar winner Alan Menkenwith lyrics by Glenn Slater.

spellbound is produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Lipman through Skydance Animation. The first film from this studio led by the former Pixar founder is luckywhich will be seen on Apple TV + on August 5within a distribution agreement with the platform that also includes the series wondla.

