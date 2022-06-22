Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman are a couple – Film and TV – Culture

After the CShare the spotlight and Oscar nomination with ‘Being the Ricardos’, Spanish Javier Bardem and American Nicole Kidman will meet again in an animated musical film directed by the person in charge of ‘Shrek’, Vicky Jenson.

Bardem and Kidman will lend their voices to “Spellbound,” a film produced by Apple and Skydance that will also feature Latina Rachel Zegler, known for playing the character of Maria in the latest version of “West Side Story.”

According to a statement from Apple, Spellbound’“is a musical of the fantasy genre about a young princess (Zegler) who tries to break a spell that has divided his kingdom, in which Kidman and Bardem will play queen and king, respectively.

Rachel Zegler (center), with actresses Carol Lawrence and Rita Moreno at the West Side Story premiere.

This is the third musical role that Bardem lands in Hollywood. In ‘Being the Ricardos’ he brought to life the comedian and singer Desi Arnaz, a Cuban who emigrated to New York to find a niche in the entertainment world. Before, he gave life to King Triton in the new adaptation of ‘The Little Mermaid’, which Disney will release in 2023. And he will also be part of the cast of ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’, a musical tape based on a children’s story.

Javier Bardem starred in The Good Boss.

“I haven’t been much of a singer. Well yes, of singing AC/DC, Pearl Jam and give four screams in the shower…”, he joked in a recent interview with Efe before his nomination at the last Oscar awards.

