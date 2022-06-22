James Spears starts legal proceedings against Britney Spears

After the controversial case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in which the actor sued his ex-wife for defamation, James Spears follows the same steps and starts a lawsuit against Britney Spears for the same reason.

Although the followers of the “princess of pop” thought that the hardest days of her life were over, her father arrives with the news of a new trial in which he points out that she had discredited her name.

The information released by TMZ communicates that James Spears requests that his daughter testify under oath for the alleged attacks he promoted against her through social networks.

Matthew Rosengart – Britney Spears’ lawyer – was quick to talk about the measures taken by the father of the interpreter of ‘Toxic’.

“Mr. Spears continues to disgrace himself, especially after these foolish and ill-advised statements, which are riddled with errors and falsehoods, as he himself knows,” he mentioned through Page Six.

After having the guardianship of Britney Spears for more than 13 years, James Spears again gives something to talk about by taking legal action against his own daughter, although it is unknown to everyone that the singer cut off all kinds of relationships with her family after the controversial trial he faced in order to take back the reins of his life.

Jamie Lynn Spears’s father requested that Britney deny some of the testimonies with which she shook the world, such as that during the guardianship she was not allowed to take painkillers and that she was forced to take eight tubes of blood weekly for medical tests.

Although at the moment it is not known if the singer has already received the notice, the news comes a few days after her marital union with Sam Asghari.

