It depends on Orbelin! The news of the Chivas negotiation to finalize the signing of Pineda

Guadalajara is pushing hard to hire Maguito, although for this it is necessary for the midfielder to exhaust his options.

Chivas has not presented any purchase proposal to Celta de Vigo for Orbelín Pineda; however, the Guadalajara board is aware that in order to do so, it is first necessary to convince the maguito to return to the Mx League, where the good news is that, so far, no European club has made an offer for the Mexican.

A source confirmed to Rebaño Pasión that until this Tuesday, Guadalajara had not made any formal purchase offer to the Spanish team for the midfielder; however, they would have already received the go-ahead to negotiate directly with the player and his agent to try to convince him to return to Mexico.

It is a fact that the Spanish team no longer has the Mexican so they want to sell ita decision that Pineda and his agent have already been told to find the best option to continue his career as a professional, so his representative would be offering him to some European clubs to try to keep him in the Old Continent, so in case of If accommodation is not found, the offers that come from the Mx League will be analyzed.

The good news for Guadalajara is that until now some European institutions have shown interest in Orbelín, but none has launched a formal offer to Celta to get their services, so the illusion of the red and white fans can remain intact.

When will the future of Orbelín be defined?

According to FIFA transfer regulationsthe transfer window will end on September 2; However, the same footballer does not want to be without playing for so long, so they will try to reach an agreement in the coming weeks to try to fully reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

