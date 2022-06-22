Informative agenda of Europa Press for June 22 (and 4) – Economy

Topics that make up the agenda of events and information scheduled for this Wednesday, June 22, by EUROPA PRESS grouped in the Health and Ephemeris sections:

HEALTH

— 10:00 am: In Madrid, presentation of the VIII Conference on Public Health Surveillance, organized by the Spanish Society of Epidemiology. In the Assembly Hall of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians. Plaza de las Cortes, 11. To follow it ‘on line’: https://www.youtube.com/c/seepidemiologia.

— 10.30 am: The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, is interviewed on the TVE program ‘La Hora de la 1’.

— 10:30 a.m.: In Barcelona, ​​Uriach presents its new growth plans and results for 2021. Hotel H10 Kubik. Via Laietana, 69. It can also be followed by connection via Zoom, at the following link: zoom.us/j/93744028218.

— 11:00 am: In Madrid, the Spanish Confederation of Alzheimer’s (CEAFA), organizes the webinar ‘An approach to research and clinical trials’, with the aim of discussing the regulatory framework and the participation of patients in this field. To sign up: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfoYntFadN8jcnQNBPYKrfQeNMcaB6_ajTIdx1KaXwDOM_zkQ/viewform

— 11:15 am: The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, holds a meeting with representatives of the Ernest Lluch Foundation, at the Ministry’s headquarters. official coverage; At 4:00 p.m., she chairs, by telematic means, the meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, from the headquarters of the Ministry. official coverage.

— 1:30 pm: In Madrid, Janssen presents ‘Tremfya’, a biological treatment indicated for adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response or have been intolerant to previous treatment with a disease-modifying antirheumatic drug. At the PONS Foundation. Serrano Street, 138.

— 4:00 pm: In Madrid, international symposium ‘Global Palliative Care: Challenges and Expectations’, organized by the Ramón Areces Foundation. The event, sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO), is promoted by the Foundation and the Global Observatory of Palliative Care ATLANTES of the Institute for Culture and Society (ICS) of the University of Navarra, which has been designated a new Collaborating Center for WHO for the Global Development Assessment of Palliative Care. In the function room of the Ramón Areces Foundation. Vitruvio Street, 5.

EPHEMERIS

— In 1453 the Constable of Castile, Álvaro de Luna, is beheaded in Valladolid.

— In 1815 Napoleon Bonaparte abdicated after his defeat at Waterloo.

— In 1981 the Spanish Congress approved the divorce law.

— In 1990, ‘Checkpoint Charlie’, the best-known crossing point of the Berlin Wall, is dismantled.

— Actress Meryl Streep turns 73.

— Actress Gemma Cuervo turns 86.

— The writer and academic Pere Gimferrer turns 77.

— The singer and guitarist Álvaro Urquijo turns 60.