Informative agenda of Europa Press for June 22 (and 4) – Economy

Topics that make up the agenda of events and information scheduled for this Wednesday, June 22, by EUROPA PRESS grouped in the Health and Ephemeris sections:

HEALTH

— 10:00 am: In Madrid, presentation of the VIII Conference on Public Health Surveillance, organized by the Spanish Society of Epidemiology. In the Assembly Hall of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians. Plaza de las Cortes, 11. To follow it ‘on line’: https://www.youtube.com/c/seepidemiologia.

https://www.youtube.com/c/seepidemiologia

— 10.30 am: The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, is interviewed on the TVE program ‘La Hora de la 1’.

— 10:30 a.m.: In Barcelona, ​​Uriach presents its new growth plans and results for 2021. Hotel H10 Kubik. Via Laietana, 69. It can also be followed by connection via Zoom, at the following link: zoom.us/j/93744028218.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker