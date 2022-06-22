Indiana Jones 5 will meet fan expectations, says Frank Marshall

In almost a year, on June 30, 2023, Indiana Jones 5 will debut in theaters almost everywhere in the world. Harrison Ford will reprise one of his most iconic roles, that of the intrepid archaeologist loved by all.

Created by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas in 1981, Indiana Jones has become an icon of adventure cinema. The first films have been part of the popular imagination for decades.

Amid great anticipation, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull hit theaters in 2008 to try to continue the saga. However, despite the good results at the box office, the public did not fall in love with Indy’s new adventure.

That makes there is some suspicion around Indiana Jones 5. Those reservations are added to the age of Harrison Ford, who turns 80 this summer and, according to a part of the fandom, is no longer up to many jogs in the role of Indy.

Despite everything, after obtaining the production rights for the Indiana Jones movies from paramount, Disney announced the fifth film in the franchise in 2016. Spielberg was set to direct and write the new installment, but departed from the project in 2020.

james mangold (Logan) picked up the baton and directs and co-writes the film. Jez Butterworth and John Henry-Butterworth share responsibility for the script for Indiana Jones 5.

Talking to A.frame, Frank Marshalla prolific Hollywood producer who has been part of the team for all the installments of the franchise, has assured that the film will meet the expectations of the public:

“It’s a great story, it’s a great character, and I think they’re going to be very happy with this movie. It’s everything everyone wants from an Indiana Jones movie.“.

Indiana Jones 5 incorporates into its cast Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, and Thomas Kretschmann. For now, not much is known about the plot of the film, beyond rumors and conjecture.

What do you expect from Indiana Jones 5? Do you think he will meet the always demanding fandom of the intrepid archaeologist?