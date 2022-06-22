Ideal Star Plus movies and series to watch in the Cancer Season

How about a movie marathon with this cold with which we receive the cancer season?

The summer solstice has arrived and with it the season of cancer. It is a time when we seek to enjoy ourselves as a family, as well as to take care of ourselves and take care of those we love. For this one mood pampering in which what we want most is not to leave home and stay with our loved ones, a marathon of movies and series would be perfect. In addition, the cold and the rain lend themselves so that you can enjoy these recommendations from the catalog of Star Plus with a drink and warm blanket so you can leave the stress outside the house and the only thing you have in mind is to enjoy good stories.













How I Met Your Father (2022)

Cancer is a sign of the water element and is ruled by the moon, which symbolically represents the emotional world. For this reason, it is associated with sensitivity and even nostalgia. In this sitcom Star Plus, Sophie (Hilary Duff) recalls the past by telling his son the story of how he met his father. It is a standalone sequel to 2005’s How I Met Your Mother.

When they want (2018)

Cancer likes to create spaces where he and his loved ones feel comfortable and safe. When they want is a movie Star Plus on a group of friends over 60 who form a book club to enjoy each other’s company. How beautiful! Diane (Diane Keaton), Vivian (Jane Fonda), Sharon (Candice Bergen) and Carol (Mary Steenburgen) will read Fifty Shades of Grey, a book that will motivate them to resume their love life.

The Last Duel (2021)

It is very Cancer to want to protect your loved ones and show great empathy. This drama and suspense film, directed by Ridley Scott (alien), tells the story of a 14th-century trial: knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and his best friend, squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), they have a duel to the death after Marguerite de Carrouges (jodie eat), the wife of De Carrouges, accuses Le Gris of sexual abuse. Belt Star Plus to see The Last Duel, released at the end of last year.

Three ads for a crime (2017)

This film tells the story of Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand), a woman who, realizing that the police will not solve the case, rents three billboards to draw attention to the murder of his daughter. Three ads for a crime it will draw the tears that will abound this season. You can find this Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA award-winning film at Star Plus.