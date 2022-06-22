I didn’t damage Marilyn Monroe’s dress, I only wore it for a few minutes

Kim Kardashian breaks the silence and confesses that she did not ruin the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress she wore at the Met Gala 2022: in addition to wearing it for only a few minutes, she revealed that she was helped by employees who put it on with gloves.

Kim Kardashian did not ruin the dress of Marilyn Monroe to the Met Gala 2022. The American star, following the numerous accusations received after wearing her iconic dress made in 1967, has decided to break the silence. She told in an interview for Today of the care with which the heirloom was treated for those few minutes in which he had the honor of wearing it. Already an exponent of Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, the museum owner, had denied the news circulating by claiming that the dress already had obvious signs of stress when it was purchased. Now Kim Kardashian speaks in person.

Kim Kardashian’s words

Interviewed by Today yesterday, Kim Kardashian talked about the iconic dress she wore at the 2022 Met Gala that, according to reports circulating in recent weeks, would have ruined. The American star has denied the rumors circulating: to the question of the presenter Hoda Kotb – “We keep reading things like” the dress is ruined “, is all this true?“- he replied with a dry”No“, then added:

“Ripley’s and I worked very well together, there were some people with gloves who put my dress on. It went like this: I showed up on the red carpet in a dressing gown and slippers, I put the dress at the beginning of the carpet and I went up the stairs … I probably wore it for 3, 4 minutes.

The entrepreneur had to lose about 7 kg to dress the dress: “(Wearing the suit) was like a role for me, I really wanted to wear it. It was really important to me. And it taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health.“Since then, he explained, he has continued to eat healthy: by now he would have lost about 9 kg.

I’m not trying to lose more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out a lot of sugars and a lot of junk food I was eating. I simply chose to completely change my lifestyle.

Denial from Ripley’s

Even a representative of the Ripley’s Believe It or Not museum, owner of the dress, denied the indiscretion days ago. He had made it clear to TMZ that when they bought the heirloom for $ 4.8 million, there were already obvious signs of stress on the fabric.