How did Natalie Portman grow up for “Thor: Love and Thunder”?

For “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Natalie Portman return not only as Jane Fosterthe brilliant astrophysicist and ex-girlfriend of the Asgardian warrior Thor (Chris Hemsworth); but also as mighty thorthe superheroine of Jane when he takes possession of it mystical hammer mjolnir.

Becoming a Marvel Studios heroine meant that Natalie Portman will work with a trainer for 10 months before and during filming, this in order to be able build your muscle mass in a way that has never been asked before.

“Definitely I became bigger than ever. You realize, ‘Oh, this must be so different, walking around the world like this.; the actress recently told Variety.

In addition to having arms and shoulders as large as humanly possible, the Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor is also 6 feet tallalmost 10 inches more than Portman’s actual height.

“As a 5-foot-tall woman, I don’t know if I’ll ever be cast as a 6-foot character again. I really enjoyed people seeing me so big.”

Natalie Portman’s change for “Thor: Love and Thunder”

To date, no one has figured out how an actor can safely enlarge his body, so the Director Taika Waititi and his team needed to find the way to get Portman to the right height for scenes where he was walking with his co-stars. His solution turned out to be about as low-tech as a Marvel Studios movie can get.

“We’d rehearse the scene, they’d see the road and then they’d build a road that was like a foot off the ground or whatever, and I’d just walk on it.”Portman explained to the outlet.

Likewise, the Portman’s co-star, Tessa Thompsonwho reprises his role as Valkyrie of “Thor: Ragnarok” from 2017; she talked about him process to make Portman’s Mighty Thor bigger:

“They called it a mallet, but depending on the accent, it sometimes sounded like something else. Because we are all children”; Thompson recalled.

The experience of becoming a superhero Marvel Studios also gave Portman a new perspective on what Hemsworth has had to do for over a decade to maintain his Asgardian physique..

“It’s a pretty intense and pretty disciplined lifestyle to get to that look. Chris works very, very hard. Constantly, whenever he has a break, he has to be doing some kind of training. It is also eating, saunas, ice baths and sleeping, all this to make everything look good. It’s a full-time job!”





