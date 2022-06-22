Heart-shaped sunglasses: Levante’s look at the Moschino fashion show

Today they are the passion of stars like Paris Hilton and Miley Cyrus, but heart-shaped sunglasses come from the distant 50s, and perhaps, precisely on the trend that brings that fabulous decade back into fashion, they arrived in 2022, to give rise to a new obsession. And in fact, with their sparkling and funny air, they have become the focus of numerous looks sported by famous people recently. The latest to interpret them is Levant. The Italian singer-songwriter chose a pink Moschino model to attend the brand’s fashion show. The fun accessory was paired with a crop top and a pair of printed matelassé shorts. The other accessories also did not go unnoticed: the Levante bag was a cube with letters, inspired by children’s toys, and the shoes were dizzying sandals with glittery platforms.

The singer was photographed together with Moschino’s creative director, Jeremy Scott, and then in the front row of the fashion show.

Levante in Moschino with Jeremy Scott Levante in Moschino’s front row

The look worn by Levante is part of the Moschino spring / summer 2022 fashion show. The brand has proposed heart-shaped glasses in many colors, all bright and greedy.

Moschino spring / summer 2022 Moschino spring / summer 2022

Heart-shaped glasses promise to be the real summer craze. Here is the selection of Vogue Italia with the unmissable models of the season. From Moschino, this time declined in turquoise, to Saint Laurent with the ‘Loulou’ model that continues to drive Hollywood stars crazy with its cat-eye line, to the hippy style model by Chloé.