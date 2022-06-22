He went on vacation to Europe, went out on the balcony to smoke and met Keanu Reeves: “We are in opposing hotels”

It seemed that nothing could improve the incredible vacation of Alicia and his family in Europe. Nevertheless, a stellar meeting in London, England, set the bar even higher. The tourist discovered that in front of his hotel nothing more and nothing less than famous Hollywood actor Keanu Reevesand shared a test through social networks.

“I’m going to tell you that we are in opposite hotels”, announced the woman from Rosario, Santa Fe, to his more than 10,000 Twitter followers. And he published a photo where you could see the protagonist of Matrix, Constantine Y John Wick, among other movie successes, smoking a cigarette. “I went to greet him”, Alicia revealed and commented: “It can’t be cuter, it can’t be more gentleman. I didn’t bother him with the photo, I stole it while she was smoking. I love him. end of statement”, closed the tweet.

Alicia’s tweet, the privileged Argentine who met Keanu Reeves (Photo: Twitter @ALICIAAZANZA)

In dialogue with THE NATION, the lucky tourist explained that she is staying at a charming hotel located in the Mayfair area, near Hyde Park, and that on one of her smoking outings she found a real treasure. “These hotels have very nice little iron stools outside”, Alicia described and recounted her surprising finding. “I go out to smoke, I look in front, it’s a narrow street, and there was a man smoking. I thought: ‘Wow, how similar to (Keanu) Reeves that is‘. I waited and we were face to face with the look”, said the woman.

Not willing to pass up the opportunity to exchange a few words with one of her idols, Alicia plucked up courage, crossed the street and greeted him. “I told him that I didn’t want to bother him and he replied that I didn’t bother him at all.. I told her that she was an admirer and a huge fan of all her movies. And that there were some things in her private life that seemed extremely charming to me, such as the relationship she has with her mother, “the Rosario revealed and argued:”I am the mother of three boys and it is something that touches me”.

The photo that the Argentine tourist “stole” from Keanu Reeves (Photo: Twitter @ALICIAAZANZA)

The actor rested his hands on his chest and formed a heart as a sign of gratitude. “I didn’t think it was wise to ask for a photo because he was super calm smoking a cigarette, then I drank it sitting in front of him,” said Alicia, who has her own business jewelry of design (@azanzapuertasdediseno). And she assured that she is a faithful follower of Reeves’ career. “I love him, I love action movies”, he remarked.

“I love that man!” Flor de la V said when she saw the photo of Keanu Reeves smoking (Photo: Twitter @Flordelav)

An active user of social media, she still can’t believe the incredible impact her post had. “I was struck by the number of responses and likes what do i have in the tweet because I’m not famous or anything like it, “he said and said he “loved” that even Florence of the V has echoed the viralization. In addition, he stressed that he did not receive any negative comments. “It’s nice that I can empathize with people,” she mused.

For the entrepreneur this fortuitous encounter is his “color note” on a trip that I had been waiting for a long time, and that had been postponed due to the pandemic. His eldest son lives in Barcelona, ​​so after passing through Scotland and Wales, two destinations that he has pending, he will end his tour of the Old Continent in the Spanish city where the long-awaited reunion will take place.