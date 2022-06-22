Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber: What the media doesn’t show about their story

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are often in the crosshairs of haters, ready to scrutinize every little detail of their public interactions and tear it to bits..

Especially the fans of Selena Gomez just do not make a reason for the story ended now a handful of years ago, Jelena will remain a piece of pop culture but … as Selena herself sings in Lose You To Love Me “The chapter is closed and it’s goodbye time for us.”

There is a narrative that the media like to tell about the story between Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber that always leads to toxic or to underline the little understanding and complicity between the two but … given that no one really knows what the dynamics of a couple are except those directly involved and that in every relationship there are ups and downs, there is a “more idyllic” side that is often overlooked.

Hailey, host of Jimmy Fallon, told an anecdote dating back to one of the first romantic dates with Justin in 2014 that dangerously raises our standards.

During the dinner, Justin asked her where she was with the move to her new home and she replied that she was pretty good at it, all that was needed was a television. He immediately took it to the store and gave it to her without batting an eye, she said she was mortified by the gesture but obviously she was also visibly impressed. And I would like to see!

It seems that the TV is today in their house shared by husband and wife, just can’t get rid of it, millions of new generation models can come out but nothing can replace that emotional bond, getting rid of it is impossible.

It is not the only episode of the two that provokes an “AWWWW” said aloud, here are others!

He defending her when she gets the feeling that the paparazzi have taken pictures of her under her skirt.

It is very protective even during concerts, look how much protection he has for Hailey.

But she too is always at the fore when it comes to defending her other half!

The two are a beautiful pair of dancers from 2015 to today!

She supports him at every stage of the tour and he recognizes his importance by dedicating a song and a graphic full of their shots to her! Note Hailey’s satisfied and embarrassed reaction. It feels like watching a romantic comedy style 10 Things I Hate About You.

Hailey wants to sit at Coachella but there is no chair nearby? What’s the problem, Justin improvises himself as an “armchair man” by putting himself in a squat position. Do you want to train your legs and impress your partner in the meantime? This could be an effective method!

Hailey in this clip looks just like it proud of the interaction between Justin and his fans!

But let’s talk about the fanfiction-worthy video in which the future Mr. and Mrs. Bieber are seen meeting for the first time backstage when they were children, introduced by her father and totally unaware that they would then share the altar together..

The fate is crazy.