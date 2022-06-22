Goals and highlights of Trinidad and Tobago 0-5 Mexico in the 2022 CONCACAF Under-20 World Cup | 06/21/2022
Summary
Game over
The referee whistles the end of the game, Mexico wins the match.
90′
2 minutes of compensation are added.
85′
Mexico retains the ball so that the clock advances.
Fifth Goal
79′
Goal for Mexico!
77′
Mexico accumulates 6 corner kicks and 8 shots on goal.
70′
Trinidad and Tobago plays long positions to cool down Mexico who had several dangerous attacks.
64′
Mexico maintains pressure all over the court in search of a defensive error.
fourth goal
third goal
53′
Goal for Mexico!
48′
Goal for Mexico!
47′
The referee marks a penalty for Mexico.
Second Goal
46′
The second time begins.
Halftime
The teams go to rest and the score is Trinidad and Tobago 0-2 Mexico.
45+1′
Goal for Mexico!
Four. Five’
1 minute of compensation is added.
41′
Mexico with the most possession of the ball (68%) and 3 shots on goal.
36′
Mexico seeks to score its second goal and presses the entire field.
first goal
27′
Goal for Mexico!
23′
Dangerous play by Trinidad and Tobago, Real Gill hits it and goes to the side of the goal.
16′
Mexico is very close to scoring a goal, one of the shots hit the crossbar.
9′
Tight game in midfield, both teams looking for their first scoring opportunities.
3′
First corner kick of the game for Mexico.
0′
The match begins, both teams will seek to stay with the victory.
Substitutes
Trinidad and Tobago lineup
Jahiem Wickham, Christian Bailey, Jaron Anthony Pascall, Jaheim Joseph, Marvin Keith Waldrop, Andrew De Gannes, Tyrik Trotman, Noah Joefield Roka, Nathaniel James, Real Gill, and Molik Jesse Khan.
Mexico lineup
Emiliano Pérez Espinoza, Rafael Palma Loera, Jesús Alberto Alcantar Rodríguez, Tony Leone, Emilio Martínez González, Bryan González, Salvador Mariscal Murra, Fidel Ambríz, Jonathan Alexánder Pérez, Esteban Lozano and Christian Torres.
referees
The referee designation for today’s game is as follows:
Referee: Ricardo MONTERO (Costa Rica)
Assistant referee 1: Juan Carlos MORA (Costa Rica)
Assistant referee 2: Roney SALINAS (Honduras)
Fourth official: Tristley BASSUE (Saint Kitts and Nevis)
VAR: David GANTAR (Canada)
VAR Assistant: Daneon PARCHMENT (Jamaica)
Final showdown Trinidad and Tobago!
Last confrontation Mexico!
History between both teams
Trinidad and Tobago U-20 and Mexico U-20 have met on several occasions. But it will be the first time that these players meet and the game is expected to be full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals.
Arrival from Mexico
We are just under an hour before the game between Trinidad and Tobago vs. Mexico kicks off at the Francisco Morazán Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Last lineup of Mexico
The line-up of the last game of Mexico:
José Ángel Eulogio Téllez, Emilio Martínez González, Tony Leone, Jesús Alberto Alcantar Rodríguez, Isaías Violante, Jonathan Alexánder Pérez, Fidel Ambríz, Salvador Mariscal Murra, Bryan González, Karel Campos and Esteban Lozano.
Trinidad and Tobago Last Lineup
The line-up of the last match of Trinidad and Tobago:
Jahiem Wickham, Marvin Keith Waldrop, Jaheim Joseph, Jaron Anthony Pascall, Christian Bailey, Nathaniel James, Luke Phillip, Kassidy Davidson, Kaihim Thomas Torell, Molik Jesse Khan, and Micah Cain.
Mexico players to watch
There are three players that stand out within the team and are responsible for Mexico’s offense. We start with Salvador Mariscal Murra (#8), he plays for Club Santos Laguna and in the match against Suriname he scored three goals. The midfielder is very important for the team and it is very likely that he will score a goal. The next player is Esteban Lozano (#19), the striker plays for Club América and managed to score last game. Finally, Bryan González (#11), had an incredible season with the Pachuca Soccer Club, scoring 2 goals in 21 games played. The 19-year-old midfielder will be responsible for distributing the ball all over the pitch and it is very likely that he will score a goal.
How does Mexico arrive?
Trinidad and Tobago Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Trinidad and Tobago’s offensive and defensive attack. First Nathaniel James (#11) plays in the midfield position and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the match, against Haiti he scored two goals. Next up is Kaihim Thomas Torell (#7), he plays as a midfielder and will be very key in midfield to form dangerous plays and keep control of the ball. Lastly, Real Gill (#9) plays as an attacker, he scored a goal in the first match of the group stage and we could see him scoring again in Tuesday’s game.
How do you get to Trinidad and Tobago?
Concacaf Under-20 Championship
Formerly known as the CONCACAF U-20 Pre-World Cup, it is an official international championship played between the U-20 national teams from North, Central America and the Caribbean. It is organized by CONCACAF and takes place every two years. The last champion was the United States, on November 21, 2018 they faced Mexico and the US team ended up winning 2-0. The Concacaf Under-20 Championship grants 4 places for the Under-20 World Cup.