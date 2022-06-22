Gender fashion infects the stars

After riding all sorts of progressive battles, from bad-and-ugly cops to racial discrimination, from gun campaigns to rainbow families, Shonda Rhimes couldn’t help but play the gender card. It was just a matter of time. So, just as in the United States the woke delirium is causing more and more massacre of freedoms, she used it to “revive” the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy. Owen and Teddy’s adopted son begins to dress up as a child and asks that he be addressed with the feminine pronoun.

Streaming platforms (Disney in the lead) are competing to chase this trend, not so much for rights as to please the (paying) public. It is called woke capitalism. And it doesn’t always pay off. Netflix knows something about it. Yet many Hollywood stars jostle to participate in the politically correct festival. So it happens that in Los Angeles, just before performing on stage, JLo introduces his 14-year-old daughter using the neutral pronoun “they” because she doesn’t recognize herself in either “him” or “her”. Elliot Page (Ellen of Juno) and Demi Lovato. Surprising? Not at all. At a time when JK Rowling is being threatened with death for defending the concept of “woman”, biology is now an opinion.

This ideology has been imposed for some years. More in glossy magazines than in real life. The theme of “gender variant children” also ended in the same cauldron. That is, children who express gender differently than biological sex. The third child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, for example: born Shiloh, she felt like John and she dressed as such. The newspapers talked about hormone treatment and transition. All denied, then. Xavier, Elon Musk’s 18-year-old son wants to change his gender and surname, even if his father would not agree.

All this has nothing to do with the battles for rights. Everyone at home does what he wants, and certainly for this reason he cannot be discriminated against. The problem arises when an evidently minority personal tendency – turns into a totem, an idol to be adored on the altar of the politically correct. And that’s what’s happening.

An entire generation is now being bombarded on these issues. Just look at the coronation of Caitlyn Jenner (born William Bruce) as woman of the year or the Barbie dedicated to the (trans) actress from Orange is the new black, Laverne Cox. Anyone who tries to think otherwise ends up in the index. This is the case of Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle, crucified for saying that “one comes into the world between the legs of a woman” and for having praised “old-fashioned women, those with a womb, not the new ones with beard and balls ».