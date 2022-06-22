From the Mickey Mouse Club to Barbie’s Ken: this has been the career of actor Ryan Gosling

Melissa Velasquez Loaiza

(CNN Spanish) – Ryan Gosling has grown up in front of the screens. The 41-year-old Canadian actor went from being an almost unknown young independent actor to one of the most famous in Hollywood, recognized for his memorable characters in films such as The Notebook, La La Land and lately, he has created a furor with his character as Ken in barbie movie

This has been his journey through the screen from the Mickey Mouse Club to his role as Ken.

The beginning

Gosling came to American television at a very young age and shared the stage with young promises who would be global stars in the future such as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake. In this photo he appears in the Mickey Mouse Club between 1993 and 1994. He also appeared in “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” (1996) and Kung Fu: The Legend Continues, among others.

(Credit: Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Gosling played Hercules in a series that aired between 1998 and 1998: Young Hercules.

Gosling in Young Hercules, in 1998. (Credit: IMDB)

The Notebook and other memorable papers

One of Gosling’s most remembered characters and with whom he achieved world fame was undoubtedly Noah, in The Notebook, (2004) alongside Rachel McAdams, a romantic film in which a poor young man falls in love with a rich young woman. , who cannot be together due to their social differences.

For one of the iconic scenes in this movie, Gosling and McAdams—who had an affair after filming this movie—won an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss in a Movie. Memorable, right?

Gosling has played other memorable roles in movies like “Half Nelson” and “Blue Valentine” with vulnerable performances that have made him the favorite boyfriend of the silver screen for many.

“I like love stories… What attracts me is love and the lack of it and our need for it. We all want it and we don’t know how to get it,” Gosling told The Toronto Star.

‘Crazy Stupid Love’ (2011) is another of his memorable films in which Gosling is Jacob, a Don Juan who helps Cal (played by Steve Carrell) rediscover his worth and self-respect. In the end, Jacob finds love…

Steve Carell, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling at the MTV Movie Awards in 2011. (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Drive (2011)

Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn and Canadian actor Ryan Gosling on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011, at the premiere of the film Drive. (Credit: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)

“Drive” is an elegant thriller directed by Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn. In it, Gosling goes from contemplation to fury and then to a state of tenderness with just a blink, because precisely his acting intensity lies in his ability to express with his eyes what other actors can only do with dialogue. .

“Drive” is a film-noir but with a saturation of colors and textures that make it delicately rough. The attention to detail stands out, because unlike other films where by mistake the passengers of a vehicle are completely illuminated in a night scene, here the director gives us dark interiors with an occasional flash of light from the street.

Apparently, the actor seems not to follow the prescribed rules of Hollywood. For after a string of back-to-back movies, and after achieving mainstream heartthrob status, he went off with small independent projects.

(Credit: Getty Images)

He also starred in the film The Ides of March, directed by George Clooney, a film that premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in 2011.

Ryan Gosling and George Clooney at the premiere of “The Ides Of March” in September 2011. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendez

Following his highly publicized relationship with Rachel McAdams, Gosling met actress Eva Mendes in 2011 on a movie set and they have been in one of the longest-running relationships in Hollywood ever since.

Eva Mendes, rarely seen at public events with Gosling, says she prefers to be home with her daughters. “Instead of stepping on the red carpet, I prefer to be with our girls.” Mendes is temporarily retired from acting.

Gosling and Mendes have two daughters: Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 4.

Eva Méndes and Ryan Gosling have been a couple since 2011. (Credit: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

La La Land

The romantic musical La La Land, which garnered 14 Oscar nominations, earned Gosling a Gosling nomination for Best Actor in 2017.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in ‘La La Land’

A real-life Ken drives the internet crazy

In the summer of 2022, a year before the “Barbie” movie was released, a first look at Gosling as Barbie’s boyfriend Ken sent the internet wild.

Gosling fans, moviegoers and casual Twitter users had a visceral reaction to the image of the Canadian actor alongside Margot Robbie. This is the first official image of Gosling as the character made famous in the toy aisle.

The face that launched 1,000 tweets: Warner Bros. has teased Ryan Gosling as Ken in the upcoming “Barbie” movie to the surprise and delight of moviegoers.

