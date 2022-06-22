Fortnite – Finding Star Wars weapons and where Darth Vader is on the Fortnite island

Damage opponents with Star Wars weapons Y defeat darth vader They are two missions of the Good Vibes challenges of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

You will need to complete all of the challenges in Parts 1 and 2 of the Good Vibes challenges in Fortnite to unlock them.

Finding a Star Wars weapon and damaging opponents will give you 7,000 XP, as will finding where is darth vader and defeat him. This XP will help you unlock skins from the new Battle Pass.

Where to find Star Wars weapons in Fortnite There are currently two Star Wars weapons in Fortnite: Explosive Rifles E-11

Darth Vader’s Lightsaber Star Wars E-11 Blaster Rifles are usually found in special chests near Stormtrooper outposts. There are several all over the map, for example these three: Northwest of Sprouting Sawmill

South of Creamy Crossing

Southeast of Caserío Cholesterol Where to find Star Wars weapons in Fortnite Stormtrooper posts are identified by the small white buildings in the area, although there are not always Stormtroopers patrolling the area. When you find a job go to one of the white buildings and open the black chest. There will always be an E-11 Explosive Rifle inside. Shoot Stormtroopers and other players to deal 500 damage with Star Wars weapons and you’ll get 7,000 XP for completing the task. To get Darth Vader’s Lightsaber you’re going to have to find him first.

