Fortnite – Finding Star Wars weapons and where Darth Vader is on the Fortnite island
Damage opponents with Star Wars weapons Y defeat darth vader They are two missions of the Good Vibes challenges of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.
You will need to complete all of the challenges in Parts 1 and 2 of the Good Vibes challenges in Fortnite to unlock them.
Finding a Star Wars weapon and damaging opponents will give you 7,000 XP, as will finding where is darth vader and defeat him. This XP will help you unlock skins from the new Battle Pass.
On this page you will find:
Where to find Star Wars weapons in Fortnite
There are currently two Star Wars weapons in Fortnite:
- Explosive Rifles E-11
- Darth Vader’s Lightsaber
Star Wars E-11 Blaster Rifles are usually found in special chests near Stormtrooper outposts. There are several all over the map, for example these three:
- Northwest of Sprouting Sawmill
- South of Creamy Crossing
- Southeast of Caserío Cholesterol
Stormtrooper posts are identified by the small white buildings in the area, although there are not always Stormtroopers patrolling the area. When you find a job go to one of the white buildings and open the black chest. There will always be an E-11 Explosive Rifle inside.
Shoot Stormtroopers and other players to deal 500 damage with Star Wars weapons and you’ll get 7,000 XP for completing the task.
To get Darth Vader’s Lightsaber you’re going to have to find him first.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 brings with it a new Battle Pass with skins, a new map and a new Umbrella of Victory, in addition to the Seeds of Reality.
Now you can play Fortnite for free again on iOS and Android mobile devices thanks to the Xbox Cloud Gaming! In addition, we have the best tricks to level up fast with XP Overload, Creative maps and more.
Where is Darth Vader in Fortnite
To find Darth Vader in Fortnite you will have to pay attention while you are in the Battle Bus at the beginning of the game.
A ship will fly very close to the Battle Bus and land on one of the Stormtrooper posts on the island. The location is randomso you’ll have to follow the ship. If you’re close, you’ll see a blue glow over the correct stall, making it easier for you to find it.
Darth Vader and two Stormtroopers travel in the ship, so if you want to find Darth Vader you will have to follow the ship. He will always land near a Stormtrooper outpost, so you can find the E-11 Explosive Rifle to defeat him and complete another Good Vibes challenge in the process.
Note that Darth Vader is a tough opponent: He can throw his Lightsaber at you, use the Force to throw objects at you, or pull you towards him. He can also jump to your position, deflect your shots with his Lightsaber, and he also has a double health bar.
