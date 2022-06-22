follow these steps to use it

One of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world is WhatsAppwhether to send messages, photos, videos, voice notes, make video calls, etc.

The functions and tools that this platform has are diverse, from being able to react to messages, hide your last connection time and photos from certain contacts, to a secret camerawhich few users know how to activate.

How to use the secret camera of WhatsApp

The first thing you should know is that among some of the functions that WhatsApp has are those that allow you to take photos and videos so that users can share them immediately with their other contacts, through a private chat or States.

The platform points out that with this tool, you can capture the moments that matter most to you with its integrated camera. With WhatsApp, photos and videos are sent quickly, even if your internet connection is slow.

What few know is that WhatsApp has quick access to its secret camera, through which you can immediately take a photo or video to upload it to your statuses, without having to enter the app.

To enter the secret camera, the first thing you should do is, without having to enter, press and hold the WhatsApp icon for a few seconds, a menu will automatically appear with several options, including “Camera”.

Now you just have to select it to enter directly, you can take a photo or record a video for your status and share it without having to enter WhatsApp and let other people see that you connected.

