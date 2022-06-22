Flats: the most elegant trend announced by the Resort 2023 collections

When the flats reached the dance halls in the nineteenth century, it was not thought that they would become a real trend of street style. His design immediately leads us to the characteristics of ballet: romance, comfort, and sophistication. They have adapted over time, to the point of completely replacing heels.

When the creative directors announced that summer 2022 would have a nostalgic nod, we weren’t prepared to see the flats that Lindsay Lohan wore on the red carpet would also return. The elegant shoes have been seen in outfits worthy of going for a coffee or visiting a flower square, however, the experts decreed that they will be a stylistic wildcardas they will raise any look. We saw its popularity in this year’s trend guides, and now the Dior Resort 2023 Collection indicates its validity for 2023.

During Fashion Week last September, we began to notice an uptick in ballet shoes. The best dressed were wearing them, and in the middle of the catwalks we saw his debut even more clearly.

Flats at Chanel, Spring-Summer 2022. Chanel/Gorunway Flats by Molly Goddard, Spring-Summer 2022. Ben Broomfield/Molly Goddard/Gorunway Flats by Tory Burch, Spring-Summer 2022. Tory Burch/Gorunway

chanell for his summer creation he proposed two versions of the flats: unicolor with patent leather toe, and another in black and white. Ideal to combine with woven dresses. we’ll do a spoilersbecause the Chanel cruise 2023 collection will open the door again dainty slippers. The strength of this shoe was increased with the participation of Molly Goddard, who showed a metallic finish with thin strips to tie. Finally, Tory Burch in her Spring-Summer 2022 collection exhibited a bohemian design in color block, perfect for elevating long skirts and structured tops.

Sarah Jessica Parker. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images. Andie McDowell. Marc Piasecki

The ballerina shoes they have transcended decades, which makes capturing the attention of the best dressed easy. Sarah Jessica Parker validated the power of this accessory, transforming it with a subtle square heel—very Mary Jane. To exude elegance at Cannes 2022, Andie MacDowell chose a triangle toe design. And we end with Katty Perry, who has been no stranger to such trendand included it in his new collection Katy Perry Collections.

Now, it is time to give way to the proposals of the experts in the matter, because they surprised us with risky finishes, some classics, and others renewed. Take note, because they will dominate in 2023.

Flats will be a trend in 2023

Chanel black flats, Resort 2023. Chanel/Gorunway

Coco Chanel’s legacy does not disappear, and in the hands of Virginie Viard we have enjoyed a modern encounter. For the Resort 2023 collection, the creative director did not go for the classics floor shoes that Mademoiselle lucia in the 20sbut surprised us with a summer finish in black and with collected. East design you can show off with grace from day to night, either in the company of long dresses or some pants tailor.