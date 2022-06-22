FINALLY BREAKING THE SILENCE: Sadio Mané explained why he decided to sign for Bayern Munich

After several weeks avoiding talking about his future, Sadio Mané finally broke the silence. The Senegalese is finalizing his signing for Bayern Munich. And since only the official announcement of the operation is missing, he was encouraged to say that he wanted to come to the most important club in Germany because he was looking for a new challenge in his professional career.

According to what he said in an interview for Sports Bild, was hooked on the project of the Bavarian giant since his agent told him about the interest. The African attacker believes that, at this point in his career, it is the ideal club to continue.

MANÉ EXPLAINED WHY HE CHOSE BAYERN MUNICH

“My life has always been a challenge. When my agent first told me about Bayern Munich’s interest, I was hooked. I saw myself there immediately. For me, it is the right club at the right time. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world and the team is always fighting for all the titles. So it was a very good idea and the right decision.”

The Bayern Munich project seduced him: “I got the feeling right away when Bayern presented me with the plan. I found myself in the Bayern Munich plan more than anyone else.”

Lewandowski? “I am not a player who focuses on things like that. I’m here for Bayern. And I will do my best to win titles with my teammates.”

After his wonderful 6 years at Liverpool, Sadio will join as a star reinforcement of the most winning team in German football. A transfer of 32 million euros fixed + 9 million euros in variables, with a contract for the next 3 seasons.

He broke it in Austria and England.

Now he will try to do the same in Germany.

Undefeated data. Sadio Mané will say goodbye to Liverpool as champion of the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, European Super Cup and Club World Cup. Legendary transfer.

Did you know…? Sadio Mané added 120 goals and 38 assists in 269 official matches with the Liverpool shirt. indelible mark.