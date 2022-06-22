Fast & Furious X is underway! Vin Diesel shares images from the first weeks of filming

fans of Fast&Furious have reason to be excited: the tenth installment of the popular film saga is underway Y Vin Diesel shared the first glimpses of how the initial weeks of filming are progressing.

Through his social networks, the actor who gives life to Dominic Toretto shared some images and videos in which he shows us behind the scenes of these first weeks of recording and introduces us to some new members of the Fast X family, such as are Brie Larson Y Jason Momoa.

“There are some people that you will meet in life … That will change you, it will change your family … it will change the world, FOREVER!”, He commented along with a photo in which he appears with the actress who gives life to Captain Marvel. An image that has unleashed an avalanche of theories about the role that the character Brie Larson will play in this installment of the saga.

But Brie is not the only addition to the cast, Jason Momoa will also be in this movie, but in his case he will not be too close to Dominic, since he will be one of the villains.

At the moment, the release date of the tenth film in the saga is scheduled for May 19 next year. And it is known that in addition to Vin Diesel, the actors Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodríguez, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang and Helen Mirren will bring their characters to life in the new installment.

The film will be directed by Louis Leterrier, who replaces Justin Lin after his departure due to “creative differences”.

Do you want to see the movie?

