Facme marks the obligations of each SSCC

Pilar Garrido, president of Facme.

The Federation of Medical Scientific Associations of Spain (Facme), which brings together 46 scientific societies, continues to advance in the medical recertification model that it wants to transmit to the Ministry of Health so that it can be implemented in Spain. After the day where they presented the first model to the portfolio led by Carolina Darias, the Facme Advisory Council has agreed on several requirements to be met in its application.

The first of them is that the model should be simple in its structuredeveloped with scientific rigor, with pre-established requirements and must be compatible and convertible to international models.

This establishes as competences the “specific to each speciality, focused more on the competition itself than on diseases, and the transversal ones that Facme has recently revised”.

What role will each scientific society have in the recertification?

For their part, scientific societies should develop the skills map for each specialtydefine the indicator to evaluate them and mark the minimum limit to consider the competition as suitable.

Also, cEach scientific society will appoint a recertification committee made up of identified specialists and recognized as “experts” in teaching and evaluation tools.

functions will be set and periodically review the competencies, the indicators of each one and the limits to consider them suitable. In addition, to review the applications and prepare the “recertified” or “pending recertification” proposal, identifying the areas where the evidence should be expanded.



Types of activities to evaluate

The Advisory Council of Facme may be consulted by the expert committees of the societies in the aspects that they consider necessary within the evaluation process, seeking homogeneity and consensus in the criteria used.

The skills assessment o Competence groups include two types of activities:

Type A : would encompass healthcare activities.

: would encompass healthcare activities. Type B: It would include the activities of Continuing Medical Education, Teaching and Research, highlighting the possibilities of the Simulation centers for the acquisition of skills. The training activities could be external clinical activities, internal care activities and internal or individual non-care activities.

In addition to weighting competencies prioritized by scientific societies, taking into account the peculiarities of each specialty, Facme proposes that the activities framed in the Type A account for 60 percent and type B 40 percent.

Other of Facme’s recommendations is reorganize competency maps of the specialties to try to approximate the number of total skills of the speciality, or group them into skill groups (a similar number in all specialties) and thus make the load of hours used for validation uniform. “The competencies depend on each specialty, each specialty establishes the specific competencies, within domains or competency groups and proposes the optimal percentages and how many minimum competency groups must be included for recertification,” they assure from the medical organization.

All this should not entail an excessive bureaucratic burden for the doctor, favoring the request for this recognition of healthcare performance in daily practice (using usual clinical practice indicators, provided by management or in annual management agreements or self-audits or self-records on the number of procedures) and other training and research activities.