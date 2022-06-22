expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky

The singer Rihanna is pregnant: she expects her first child with her boyfriend, the rapper A$AP Rocky, As reported Monday by People magazine.

The pop star was photographed this weekend with her partner through the cold streets of New York wearing a pink coat that revealed her incipient pregnancy.

The relationship between the artists, both 33 years old, was publicly known at the end of 2020 and, since then, both had expressed their desire to be parents.



Rihanna with rapper A$AP Rocky. They have been in a relationship for a year. Photo: AP

The author of hits like “Umbrella” or “Diamonds” had been seen these days making life in the Big Apple, where A$AP Rocky is from.

Rihanna is the richest female music artist in the world and last year he made Forbes magazine’s “billionaires” list thanks to his fashion and beauty businesses. According to the post, He has a net worth of $1.7 billion.



Rihanna, captured in New York.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, who is of Barbadian descent, has won several BET hip-hop awards and been nominated for two Grammys.



A$AP Rocky has been in a relationship with Rihanna for a year. Photo: EFE

The singer met again with Mayers, with whom she shared a long friendship, after an advertising collaboration for her beauty brand Fenty Skin in the summer of 2020, according to local media.

Before being together, both artists went through different relationships. It was in 2017 when A$AP was with Kendall Jenner and later with the Brazilian model, Daiane Sodré. For her part, Rihanna’s last known partner was the billionaire, Hassan Jameel, with whom she broke up in 2019 after having had a private relationship.

Last year, Rihanna visited her native Barbados to receive the title of national heroine. However, from that moment the 33-year-old interpreter raised suspicions of a pregnancy, because at the event she was seen with a bulging belly and insistently covering herself,