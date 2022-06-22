Ephemeris of June 22: What is commemorated on a day like TODAY

Did you know Meryl Streep is the actress with the most nominations at the most important awards in the industry? Counting with 21 nominations for the Oscar Awards, 33 nominations for the Golden Globes, 17 for the SAG and 15 for the BAFTA. Today celebrates his 73rd birthday.

Get to know this and other ephemeris of this June 22, the most important events around the world.

International Volkswagen Beetle Day

Every June 22, Volkswagen Beetle Day is celebrated worldwide., known colloquially as “Vocho” or “Vochito”. The emergence of this event was at the initiative of Alexander Gromow, a fan of the Volkswagen Beetle. This date was selected, because on June 22, 1934 the contract between Dr. Ferdinand Porsche was signed and the association of the German automobile industry. Porsche developed the first Volkswagen prototype.

Meryl Streep’s Birthday

Meryl Streep was born on June 22, 1949., American actress. Her career began in theater before moving to the cinema in 1977 with the film Julia. She has been an Oscar winner for Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice Y The woman of ironin addition to being the most nominated actress for that award, with 21 nominations for films like The Hunter, The Bridges of Madison County Y Music of the heart, among other. In 2017 she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her lifetime achievement.

Cyndi Lauper is born

On June 22, 1953, American singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper was born.with his debut album She’s So Unusual He managed to get fame for his singles Girls Just Want to Have Fun Y Time After Time. Create the soundtrack of the film the goonies and composes themes for musical works. She is a social and political activist and created the foundation True Colors Tour. In 2012 he published his autobiography Cindy Lauper: A Memoir and a year later he presented his “reality show”.

Other ephemeris of June 22:

In 1818 he was born Ignacio Ramírez “The Necromancer”, who was a Mexican writer, journalist, lawyer and liberal politician. His remains are found in the Rotunda of Illustrious Men.

In 1928 in Chile the first international telephone line was inaugurated.

In 1956 the Mexican actor was born Juan Manuel Ruiz Savalknown as Manuel Saval. He triumphed in the 80s for his performance in the telenovela simply marynext to Victoria Ruffo.

In 1956 he died in Merida, Yucatan Consuelo Zavalawho was an outstanding educator and who chairs the historic First Feminist Congress of Yucatanmade in 1916.

In 1957 the Australian musician was born Garry Gary Beers, bassist for the group INXSwhich was founded in 1977 and in 1988 took off with the single need you tonightwhich reaches number one on the Billboard charts.

In 1958 he was born Bruce CampbellAmerican actor, producer, screenwriter, comedian, and director. Since childhood he has ventured into film, theater and television. He is listed in Man whit the Screaming Brainon three tapes of Spiderman Y dark-manas well as series like Xena the warrior princess Y Ash vs Evil Dead.

In 1969 the American actress and singer died. Judy Garland. He made his debut at the age of six and became an icon of cinema in the 20th century with his role as “Dorothy” in the film The Wizard of Oz.

in 1981 the first great success of the Spanish band Mecano was published: Today I can not get up.

in 1981 Mark Chapman was found guilty of the murder of British musician John Lennonwhich occurred on December 8, 1980, when the ex-Beatle leaves with his wife Yoko Ono from the building where they lived in New York.

In 1986 at the World Cup in Mexico, the player Diego Armando Maradona scored a goal with his hand (act to be humorously called “the Hand of God”) against the British team. Later, and during the same match, scores the “Goal of the Century”considered one of the most outstanding goals in the history of the World Cups.

In 1987 American actor and dancer Fred Astaire has died. In 1915 he made his debut as a dancer on Broadway in the company of his sister Adele. Revolutionizes musical movies with its tap dances. She partners with Ginger Rogers from 1933 to 1949, in films like Flying to Rio. In 1949 the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded him an honorary Oscar.

In 1993 the Mexican singer Luis Miguel released his ninth studio album entitled Arieswhere songs like Yesterday, Until you forget me, Softamong others.

In 2004 a sketch by the Spanish artist Salvador Dalípainted on the back of the menu of a Catalan restaurant, valued at 45 thousand euros, was stolen from a Dorset houseIn the south of england.

In 2014 the Panamanian newspaper The star reported that classic salsa songs like Pedro navaja, paul village Y Joan May make up the album Tango, the first recorded in that genre by singer-songwriter Rubén Blades.

in 2015 Spanish novelist and poet Gregorio Morales Villena diedwho was a representative of a current called quantum aestheticwhich attempts to approach literature from the perspective of the sciences.

in 2015 died in a plane crash James Hornerwho was a composer of soundtracks for tapes such as Titanic, Avatar, Field of dreams, Cocoon, Braveheart, Alien, Apollo 13, Jumanji, Karate kid, among other. Received 10 Oscar nominations and won two for Titanics.

in 2018 The Historical Museum of the National Palace was inaugurated in Mexicoin which you can see more than 400 objects, including documents, photographs, original pieces and multimedia and interactive support, which tell the story of this site over five centuries.

​

AG

​

​

​