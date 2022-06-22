Elvis Presley movie hits theaters

Lima.- The film “Elvis” explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), and his complicated relationship with his enigmatic agent, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), which spans more than 20 years, from the ascent from Presley to fame to his unprecedented stardom, in the context of the cultural landscape in the United States. At the center of that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

During its premiere at the last edition of the Cannes Festival, “Elvis” received a 12-minute ovation, becoming one of the biggest ovations that occurred in said film festival. With that record, he manages to beat major film productions such as “Inglourious Basterds” (2009) which received 11 minutes, and “Carol” and “The Beaver” with 10 minutes.

During the applause, one of the longest recorded in this edition, the actor Austin Butler, was very emotional with Priscilla Presley. Both shared the same emotion of the great reception that the movie of the king of rock and roll achieved.

The director has an extensive film career that includes Romeo + Juliet (1996) starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, Moulin Rouge (2001) with performances by Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman, Australia (2008) with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, and The Great Gatsby (2013) with performances by Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.

“Elvis” arrives in Peruvian movie theaters on July 14.

Technical sheet of the film

Movie: Elvis

Actors: Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh and Olivia DeJonge.

Director: Baz Lurman

Duration: 2 hours 39 minutes.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related