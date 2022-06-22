Elon Musk, the daughter wants to change gender and surname

It was 2019 when the Merriam-Webster vocabulary elected word of the year They / Them, intended as a “neutral pronoun used to refer to a person whose gender identity is non-binary”. In three years, inclusive and gender neutral language has taken hold more and more and part of the credit goes to the well-known characters with the blue check who have boycotted genderisation as a reason for prejudice. From Sam Smith and Demi Lovato today is Jennifer Lopez to address her daughter Emme about her with a very clear “they” on stage at the Blue Diamond Gala. Also Elon Musk’s daughterthe billionaire with a passion for electric cars, space and social media, asked to be identified with the neuter pronounbut not only.

IS TMZ to report the story of Vivian Jenna Wilson, born 18 years ago as Xavier Musk. After the age of majority, the young woman asked the court to start the procedure for the gender change and to formalize the name she has been using for some time, even before the law. Vivian’s will is to also take on her identity card the surname of her mother, the Canadian writer Justine Wilson, first wife of the founder of Tesla. As the file filed with the Los Angeles Courts read, the 18-year-old wishes “not to be related in any way or form” to her biological father.

The will is to cut off relations with the father, probably due to the utterances of the richest man in the world against the LGBTQIA + community. Musk tweeted in July 2020 that he can’t stand pronouns (defined by himself as “an aesthetic nightmare”); last May, however, he did not hesitate to express his support for the Republican party which continues, both at the federal and state levels, to propose and support laws that restrict rainbow rights. After the approval of the court (the hearing is scheduled for Friday 24 June in front of a judge in Santa Monica ed), Vivian will be able to legally use her mother’s surname and the gender in which she identifies, that is they / them.

Musk is the father of seven children: the 18-year-old twins (Vivien and Griffin) and other triplets, now 16-year-olds (Damian, Kai and Saxon) born from the relationship with Wilson which lasted from 2000 to 2008 and the younger X AE A-XI and Exa Dark Sideræl, sons of the tycoon and singer Grimes. Relations with Vivian are not known but judging by the young woman’s request they must not be so idyllic. For the moment, to comment on Vivian Jenna Wilson’s decision was only mother Justine, who on Twitter said she was “very proud” of her. Musk, so far, is silent …

