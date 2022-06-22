Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is still with the expensive gifts and now he surprised his cousin with a house

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wants to support his loved ones

The actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson He has dedicated himself in recent months to making his family happy. First he gave his mother a mansion and now she does the same with one of her cousins ​​who is a single mother.

The 50-year-old actor’s cousin her name is Tamina Snuka and a WWE fighteras he was in the past.

Both grew up together, so The Rock did not think much and bought a nice residence for her. In the video shared on social networks, he assures that he is very proud of her.

When Tamina Snuka was able to see her great gift, she could not help but cry with emotion and as? if the house is even furnished, just waiting for her to start living in it.

The property even had portraits of their daughters on the lobby wall, making the place entirely their own.

This new home features an open kitchen with chocolate cabinets, high-end appliances and other details.

According to what can be seen in the video, the daughters of the actor’s cousin and other relatives were aware of the impressive gift.

Just one day later, the actor surprised her again by giving her another luxurious surprise: a black truck that she and her daughters will surely enjoy very much.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson describes his cousin as “the true example of humility, hard work, breaking bad cycles and overcoming obstacles”.

According to what he shared on his networks, these gifts are a way of collaborating with his cousin who is usually on tour as a fighter.

